Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $630-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.32 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.100–0.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

