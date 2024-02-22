Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TJX. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $98.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

