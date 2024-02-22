Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.44

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 549149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

TS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Tenaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

