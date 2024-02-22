Tenset Price Up 3.9% This Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $46.66 million and approximately $892,185.83 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 159,192,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,682,650 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

