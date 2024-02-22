Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.20 Per Share

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10.

Ternium has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ternium to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of TX opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. Ternium has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TX shares. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

