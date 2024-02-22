Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £135.73 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy bought 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £135.73 ($170.90).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Ken Murphy purchased 47 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($176.35).

On Friday, December 22nd, Ken Murphy acquired 48 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($174.06).

Tesco Stock Performance

TSCO opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. The firm has a market cap of £20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,427.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.08. Tesco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.10 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 303.70 ($3.82).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.