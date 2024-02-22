Textron Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textron to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

Textron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $85.22 on Thursday. Textron has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Textron by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,427,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after buying an additional 257,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

