Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Monday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $19.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Tgs Asa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

