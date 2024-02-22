The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AES
Insider Transactions at AES
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AES Price Performance
AES stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.
AES Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -78.41%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.