The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -78.41%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

