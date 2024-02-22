The Chemours Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Chemours has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemours to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Up 2.0 %

CC opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Chemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CC

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.