The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,266,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,561,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $391.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.85 and a 200-day moving average of $346.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $396.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

