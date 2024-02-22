The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $409.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $388.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $396.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

