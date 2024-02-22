The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

KR stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

