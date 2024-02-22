The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Marcus worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marcus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Marcus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 245.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

