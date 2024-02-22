The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 203.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 133,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 927,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

