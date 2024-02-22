TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.