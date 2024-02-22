TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.
Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD
In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TherapeuticsMD
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.