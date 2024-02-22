Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
