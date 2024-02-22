TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

TCON stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

