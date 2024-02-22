TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
