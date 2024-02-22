TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 9,381 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05.

On Tuesday, January 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15.

On Friday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $16.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,181.07. 129,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,185.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,057.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $949.61.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,058,311,000 after purchasing an additional 85,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 120,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

