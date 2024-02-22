Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520,994 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

NYSE:TREX opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

