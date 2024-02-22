Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329,285 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,077,843 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 167,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,097. The company has a market cap of $69.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.30. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 68,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $32,382.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,792,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,457 shares of company stock worth $74,639. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

