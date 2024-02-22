Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.95

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 134483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Trimble Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,499 shares of company stock valued at $479,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

