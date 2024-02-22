Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
