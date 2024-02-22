True Wealth Design LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

True Wealth Design LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,882,000 after buying an additional 112,236 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,816,000 after buying an additional 180,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.