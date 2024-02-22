True Wealth Design LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 137,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $138.25 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.49.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

