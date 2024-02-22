True Wealth Design LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IAUM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,668. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

