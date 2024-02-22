True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 2,686 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 295.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 89,760 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 444.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

