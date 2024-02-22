True Wealth Design LLC Sells 699 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $200.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

