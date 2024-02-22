Truist Financial Trims Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price to $16.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 373,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

