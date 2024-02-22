Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Tutor Perini Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE TPC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,979. The firm has a market cap of $459.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.55. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini
In other Tutor Perini news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.
