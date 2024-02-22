Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TPC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,979. The firm has a market cap of $459.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.55. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,550.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tutor Perini

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Featured Articles

