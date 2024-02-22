Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.83. Tuya shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 59,699 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Tuya alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tuya

Tuya Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,357,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.