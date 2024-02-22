Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. Twilio has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,024,240 shares of company stock worth $4,554,507. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

