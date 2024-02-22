Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $90.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBER. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

