UBS Group Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $160.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.59.

Shares of WIX traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $137.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,114. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -807.83 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wix.com by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

