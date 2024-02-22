UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

UDR Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE UDR opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

