Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

UCTT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

