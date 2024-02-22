UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Hits $51.82 on Major Exchanges

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One UniBot token can now be purchased for $51.82 or 0.00100749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market cap of $51.82 million and $3.49 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 51.93132899 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $3,450,369.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

