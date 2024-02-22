UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $30,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572,799 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,110,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after acquiring an additional 943,515 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

