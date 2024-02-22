United Therapeutics’ (UTHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $219.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

