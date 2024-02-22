UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNH traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $520.67. The stock had a trading volume of 886,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,448. The company has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

