Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Position Lowered by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,049 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Uniti Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.