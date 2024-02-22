V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 617.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in EQT by 87.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 11,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in EQT by 192.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in EQT by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised EQT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.23.

NYSE:EQT opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. EQT's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

