V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 62,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CB opened at $251.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.36. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $253.16.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

