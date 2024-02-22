V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 330.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFX opened at $257.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $260.91.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

