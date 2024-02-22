Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $14.25-$15.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.250-15.500 EPS.
Valmont Industries Trading Down 4.7 %
VMI traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.40. 196,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.84. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.
