Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $14.25-$15.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.250-15.500 EPS.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 4.7 %

VMI traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.40. 196,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.84. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.