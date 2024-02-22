Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $37,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $267.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $268.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

