Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $136,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $114.64. 494,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

