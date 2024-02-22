Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.26

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.26 and last traded at $171.98, with a volume of 11599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,507,000 after acquiring an additional 632,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after acquiring an additional 62,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

