Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.
Vår Energi AS Stock Performance
VARRY stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Vår Energi AS has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.
Vår Energi AS Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vår Energi AS
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Vår Energi AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vår Energi AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.