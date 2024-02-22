Verasity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.24 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Verasity has a market cap of $70.43 million and $19.24 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.